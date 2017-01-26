Hand up for new parents

Being a new parent isn’t easy, and the financial pressures combined with a change in the family dynamic can be overwhelming.

Sarah Denbok, at the Erie Street Community Church in Collingwood, remembers those days and hopes the recently created Caritas Centre might take some of the pressure off by providing new parents with free, gently used clothing for children, from newborn to four years old.

“When I was a young mother, we didn’t have a lot of money when we were first starting out, and I was very grateful for the church, friends and family for giving us a whole bunch of clothes. I barely needed to buy anything because we were given so much,” said Denbok. “But I felt bad for the new mothers coming up with their little babies that a lot of them don’t know people to help them out, so I thought that this is an excellent way to have them come and get what they need for free.”

The centre is a ministry of the church, whose mandate is to try to lighten the burden and let new parents know they are not alone.

“My experience was that in the first year, a baby will go through at least three sets of clothes. Three months, six months, nine months, it gets expensive,” said Denbok.

The Caritas Centre is accepting donations of new or gently used clothing, toys and supplies that can be dropped off at the door of the church.

The centre is open by appointment only. Those who want to use it should call 705-443-9057. The church is located at 200 Erie St.

