Optimist club recognizes youth achievements

The future is in good hands judging from the sampling of students recognized at the annual Optimist Club of Collingwood’s youth appreciation night.

More than 30 students from elementary and high schools in the Southern Georgian Bay area who have been involved in their schools, churches, community clubs or sports teams were recognized for showing commitment to community service and leadership.

“We are really happy to do this evening to celebrate the accomplishments of youth in our region,” said John Housser, chair of the event.

“It really is interesting to see the diversification of what the students are doing and the impact of what they are doing is having on their communities here and around the world.”

The audience heard of successes in sports, the arts, community services both home and abroad, with projects as diverse as working with robots to multiple wins in national science fairs.

Daniel Franco of Jean Vanier Catholic High School was one example of stepping out of your comfort zone to try to make a change in the world.

Franco, a 17-year-old Grade 12 student, acknowledged his interest in helping to mentor children, including the recently arrived Syrian children in Collingwood, and helping construct a school in Ecuador.

“From a young age I was taught the importance in giving back to the community and empowering kids from all over the world to get an education,” said Franco. “I guess the fulfilment you feel inside when you give back to a community, give back to kids that need help – you see that they are excited to learn; they just don’t have the means.”

”I have the means to help get the education they deserve and want.”

Franco has already looked at studying bio-chemistry at university, and then hopes to obtain a medical degree.

“From there, I would like to be travelling to countries like Ecuador (that) don’t have adequate medical care and giving that to them,” said Franco.

The initial trip to Ecuador was arranged through an application process from Me to We, a social enterprise founded in by Canadian brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger, an organization a lot of the evening’s recipients were associated with.

The students recognized this year were Kailie Stobbart, Katie Winterburn, of Birchview Elementary School, Emily Free and Alex Wyant of Clearview Elementary School, Kole Walker and Mauve Marline from Byng Public School, Megan Ball and Damian French from Connaught Elementary School, Paige Nancekivell and Emma Young of Cameron Street Elementary School, Jaimie Korpi and Abby Curtis of Worsley Public School, Justin Rowbotham and Addison Payment from Nottawasaga Public School, Sean McMahon and Ella Hayward of New Lowell Public School, Mountainview Elementary School’s Anisha Bensdira and Maddie Martin, Emily Lawrence and RAchele Paczesny from St. Noel Chabanet, Lah Denbok from Nottawa, Daniel Franco and Lily-Ann Schneider of Jean Vanier Catholic High School, Riley Mattice and Emma Smith from Collingwood Collegiate Institute, Allison McLeod and Jacob Underhill from Stayner Collegiate Institute, Ted Stuart and Elias Anderson from Pretty River Academy and Emily Goodman and Gradon Taylor from the National Ski Academy.

