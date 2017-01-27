Police looking for stolen ATV

CLEARVIEW TWSP. – OPP report the theft of an ATV from a home on County Road 10 last Wednsday.

Police says that at approximately 7:45 p.m. January 25 someone came onto the property and stole the vehicle.

Police are looking for an Arctic Cat All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), 2008, model ARCT 500, Registration # 30PY7, VIN 4UF08ATV18T205240, green in colour as well as a helmet, open face, black in colour and a Harley Davidson 1 AMP Charger

If you have any information in regards to this crime, please contact the Huronia West O.P.P. at (705) 429-3575 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or others.

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.