Siskins lock up top spot

The Stayner Siskins locked up first place atop the division with a win over the Penetang Kings on Thursday night in Provincial Junior Hockey League action.

The Alliston Hornets, who were sitting five points back of the Siskins in the Carruthers Division standings heading into Thursday night, also registered a win, but with only two games remaining in the regular-season schedule for both teams, they can't close the gap.

Jordan Taylor's hat trick and a three-point night from PJHL leading scorer Ben Hughes led the Siskins to a 5-2 victory over the Kings. Kevin Boyd scored Stayner's other goal, while goaltender Eric Pitcher stopped 25 of 27 shots.

Hughes, a Midhurst native, became the first player in the 63-team league to break the century mark in points on Thursday. His goal and two assists gave him 101 points (46G, 55A) in 38 games this season, six points more than Mitch Klie of the Ayr Centennials.

The Hornets, meanwhile, went into Schomberg and doubled up the Cougars, 6-3. Barrie natives Mackenzie Flewelling and Drake Board each scored twice for Alliston, while Kyle Linney and Ryan Sallows added singles.

Board's 74 points leads the Hornets and put him seventh overall in league scoring heading into Friday night's action.

Following Friday night's game in Midland against the Flyers, the Siskins wrap up their regular-season schedule on Sunday afternoon in Huntsville against the Otters.

The Hornets host the Orillia Terriers on Friday night and will travel to Caledon on Sunday to take on the Golden Hawks.