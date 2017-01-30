WASAGA BEACH - CBC Television broadcaster Scott Russell came to Birchview Dunes Elementary School recently with a message of inspiration to the student body.

Organized by physical education teacher James Carson, Russell came to deliver the Character Through Sport (CTS) assembly to the school’s 700 students.

The program, unique to Birchview Dunes, features in-person and video messages from Canadian Olympians about how a Commit to Character trait helps their success in sports and life.

“We believe sport is an essential part of Canadian Culture,” said Russell, before his presentation on the topic of inclusiveness.

“Our Olympic athletes and Paralympic athletes are great reflectors of our society. They exemplify all of the traits that James’ program is talking about - honesty, empathy, integrity, compassion, inclusiveness.

“The Olympics are the greatest example of inclusiveness. This is the one event in the world that brings together athletes from 200 countries, people of every race, faith, gender, orientation into one place at one time to show the world what is possible in a peaceful way.

“That’s why we at CBC and why I am personally a disciple of the Olympics. It is in many ways the hope of the world that we can still do it this - that we can interact in a universal way and a peaceful way and also demonstrate the great and vast potential that is out there,” he said.

Olympic athletes who exemplify those traits become national treasures, said Russell.

They include Penny Oleksiak, a 16-year-old swimmer who won four medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics and Andre De Grasse, a 22-year-old sprinter who won three medals at the Olympics.

“He will become the world’s fastest man.”

“Character through sport is something that we often take for granted but in fact it is essential to who we are as human beings,” Russell said.

The video message was from double Olympic bronze medallist Melissa Tancredi, of the women’s national soccer team, who spoke about honesty.

“I believe honesty is the foundation of any great relationship,” she said.

Tancredi said the most important thing is to be honest with yourself and true to your friends and family.

Honesty isn’t an easy path. She spoke about how her soccer coach John Herdman was honest in his criticism of her skills and it hurt her feelings.

“But it was what I needed to get better.”

Tancredi ended by challenging the students. “Take a step outside your comfort zone and great things will happen.”

At Birchview, Carson has been working on developing the program since watching the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Simcoe County District School Board has been providing the Commit to Character education program highlighting 10 character traits for several years in its schools. They include integrity, responsibility, cooperation, caring, respect, optimism, honesty, empathy, courage and inclusiveness.

“I wanted to try to have men and women athletes act as ambassadors to create a video on how a specific trait has influenced their life, careers, why it’s important to develop it when you grow and mature.

“Not only can it be developed through sport, it can be developed through life as well,” Carson said.

Athletes enliven the character message because students “really connect with them.”

The videos expand the students awareness beyond sport so they see the athlete as a whole person who has a life and a family and who has worked hard for their sport, but who holds onto the character traits as guiding principals, said Carson.

The athlete response to his request has been incredible and three of the Olympic ambassadors attended Simcoe County schools.

Bronze medal rugby sevens player Megan Lukan went to Barrie Central; bronze medallist wrestler Jasmine Mian went to Innisdale Secondary and bronze medal soccer player Deanne Rose attends St. Thomas Aquinas in Tottenham.

“It’s far beyond my expectations how it’s gone,” said Carson, who already has athlete‘s videos ready for next year.

