Police busy with drunk drivers on the weekend

Area OPP officers have charged five motorists in the last few days with drinking and driving offences on area roads.

The first incident took place shortly before 2:00 am on Friday when officers along with paramedics and firefighters were called to a crash involving a mini-van that had collided with a light post at the intersection of Sixth Street and High Street in the Town of Collingwood.

The lone male driver, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, was later transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and police investigation revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol. During his arrest, officers also located cannabis marihuana on his person.

Charged is a 17 year-old male from Collingwood, he is facing charges of Driving a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Alcohol, Driving with More Than 80 Milligrams of Alcohol in Blood and possession of Marijuana Under 30 Grams.

He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Marand cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The second incident took place on the same morning, at approximately 2:20am, where officers received information of a crash involving a single motor vehicle into a tree on Sunset Boulevard in The Blue Mountains.

Officers on scene subsequently located the driver at a nearby residence where it was found that he was under the influence of alcohol. The male driver was later transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later charged accordingly.

Charged is 39 year-old Kitchener man, he is facing criminal charges of Driving a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Alcohol, Fail or refuse to provide blood sample as well as Highway Traffic Act offences of Fail to Remain and Fail to Report Accident. He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on February 16.

The third incident took place on Saturday afternoon when officers were called to another collision, this one involving two vehicles on Balsam Street in Collingwood.

Police found that one of the involved drivers was under the influence of alcohol where a roadside breath test was administered which resulted in a ‘fail’ reading and led to his arrest and transport to detachment for processing.

Charged is 46 year-old man from Toronto, he is facing a charge of Driving a Motor Vehicle with More Than 80 Milligrams of Alcohol in Blood and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood.

And the fourth such incident took place Saturday evening at 8:45pm, when officers received a call about a car that had gone off the roadway on Highway 26 near the Tenth Line in The Blue Mountains. The driver was found under the influence of alcohol which led to a roadside breath test with a ‘fail’ reading. He was arrested and transported to detachment for processing.

Charged is 31 year-old of Barrie man.

He is facing charges of Driving a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Alcohol and Driving with More Than 80 Milligrams of Alcohol in Blood. He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound in February.

Huronia West OPP had their own DUI to deal with Saturday afternoon after stopped a vehicle whose driver that was exhibiting signs of impairment on Hwy. #26. Officers quickly determined that the driver of this motor vehicle was operating it while under the influence of alcohol.

Charged with “Impaired Operation” and “Exceed 80 mgs.” is 33 year old from Collingwood man . His first appearance is February 28.