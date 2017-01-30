Wilson gets the nod from Simcoe-Grey PCs

CREEMORE - Simcoe-Grey MPP Jim Wilson has been nominated as the candidate for the 2018 provincial election after a meeting of the Simcoe-Grey PC Riding Association in Creemore on Saturday.

Wilson first represented Simcoe-Grey in 1990 and has held a number of posts within the party including being chosen as as interim leader of the party and Leader of the Opposition following the resignation of Tim Hudak in 2014 and continued to serve until 2015 Patrick Brown was selected as leader

“Raised in Alliston and a resident of Wasaga Beach, Jim loves his constituency. Recently he led a successful campaign alongside residents, pilots, and local municipalities to stop the WPD Canada wind turbine project near the Collingwood Regional Airport,” says Brown of the nomination. “After nearly three decades in the Legislature, Jim is a very effective parliamentarian. Recently, Jim reached across the aisle to receive all-party support for Private Member’s bills such as the Christmas Tree Day Act and Remembrance Week Act.