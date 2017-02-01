Kellie Leitch's office targeted in protest

Police were called to MP Kellie Leitch’s Collingwood constituency office Wednesday morning after staff their found a huge banner listing the six victims of the Quebec City mosque killings and demanding the Simcoe Grey MP resign.

Reading “Hate puts us all at risk” and then lists the names of the victims, the banner was removed by workers before 10 a.m.

This is not the first time that there has been a protest in from of the MP’s office in Collingwood since Leitch announced her challenge for the federal Conservative Party’s leadership, but it is the first time protest material has been affixed to the building.

Her platform on Canadian values and the screening of immigrants to the country have raised hackles in some quarters.

In November there was a small group protesting in front of the Collingwood office after Leitch congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump after his victory, and later placards began popping up with the message #notmymp.

Representatives from Dr. Leitch’s campaign team had little to say about Wednesday morning’s protest but kept on track with Leitch’s Canadian values campaign by saying ‘'freedom of speech is a Canadian value.'

According to the OPP Sometime overnight, access to the rooftop of the building was gained and a banner was hung by attaching it to the structure. The banner has since been removed and no damage was caused to the property.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and further information will only be provided where the investigation permits.