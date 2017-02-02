National snowshoe champions coming to Craigleith

A sport that has its roots in the early days of transportation is finding its legs as Craigleith Ski Club prepares to host the National Snowshoe Championships this month.

Race organizer Hugh Fallon is expecting scores of enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to come to Craigleith Feb. 19 to compete in 5 km or 10 km races.

“This is a true Canadian championship,” said Fallon. “Back before there was a national association, they would say, ‘Oh, yeah, we are the Canadian championships,’ but this is for real, with a national association who are promoting the sport both from a recreational perspective (and) a competitive perspective.”

Formed four years ago by Edmontonian Monika Owczarek, a long-time enthusiast and international racer, Snowshoe Canada’s goal is to promote the sport, ultimately hoping it might catch the attention of the International Olympic Committee or at least the national Olympic committee.

“In Europe, snowshoe racing has been going on for a while and some of the races there (have) hundreds, if not thousands, of people participating,” said Fallon. “There are no all-elite athletes. Obviously, the guys at the front are, but the rest of them are doing their thing and the races have been very popular for a long time.”

Snowshoe clubs flourished in the early 20th century in Canada, but the sport soon gave way to the development of other winter sports, namely skiing.

Snowshoe running has been gaining popularity in Canada in the past 10 years or so, according to Fallon.

Along with the traditional snowshoe used for breaking trail in the back country, a small shoe has been developed for trekking, while a running shoe is gaining popularity among athletes and people looking for a good workout.

The use of composite materials has made equipment lighter. A running snowshoe can measure only 22 inches long and seven inches wide, said Dave Robinson, vice-president of Snowshoe Canada, referring of a pair he purchased recently to use in the world championships happening later in February in Saranac, N.Y.

“The national championships at Craigleith are also part of a four-race Ontario Cup series that we started this year,” said Robinson. “This is the first year for this series.”

The race at Craigleith will be challenging as well as beautiful, said Fallon. Anyone who has snowshoed at Craigleith or taken part of the annual Switchback Challenge at the resort will be familiar with the course.

“The first kilometre-and-a-half from the start/finish line is uphill, in fact the 10 km course has five distinct climbs that a runner will have to deal with,” said Fallon. “It’s a championship style course.”

Fallon and a crew of volunteers are looking forward to a good race day. The competition is open to all age groups. The open challenge will feature racers challenging for the national title.

“We are hoping for as many good, strong athletes as we can get in the field, but we also want people – weekend warriors, if you will – to strap on the shoes and come out as well.”

More information on the race can be found at craigleith.com. For details about the Ontario Cup, contact Snowshoe Canada.

