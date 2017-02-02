Ontario Breast Screening Program now at CGMH

COLLINGWOOD – Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) will now be performing mammograms in the Ontario Breast Screening Program (OBSP), as the hospital has become an affiliated site.

The OBSP is a Cancer Care Ontario program dedicated to providing high-quality routine breast-screening services for women ages 50 to 74. Breast screening is the routine examination of a woman’s breasts using mammography to assess breast health and detect early cancer.

It is recommended women in this age group have a mammogram every two years as part of their routine medical care, since early detection can result in significant health benefits including increased treatment options and better survival rates.

“The program provides the women of our community with unprecedented access to mammography services and ensures direct communication of their results,” said Murray Miller, CGMH chief radiologist.

The OBSP at CGMH provides care closer to home, as women no longer have to travel outside the South Georgian Bay region to be part of the program. Women can refer themselves to the program by calling the CGMH OBSP direct line, 705-444-8670, to book their screening mammogram.

An sdditional patient benefit is the fact a physician referral is not required, so eligible women who don’t have a primary care provider can book their mammogram and receive the results.

Patients and their physicians will receive the results of the mammogram within two to three weeks.

If any additional tests are needed, the OBSP clinic will contact the patient directly to book the appointment, and reminder letters are sent to patients when they are due for their next screening.