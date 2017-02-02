Siskin's Hughes takes scoring title

CLEARVIEW TWP. – Stayner Siskins centre Ben Hughes ended the regular season atop the leader board in the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) with 102 points.

And the Siskins ended the regular season (39-3-0) with 26 consecutive wins and first in points (78) in the North Carruthers Division.

Hughes is enjoying every minute of it.

“It’s a blast. This is the first time in junior hockey that I’ve been on a first-placed team. All the guys are amazing. It’s a great year,” he said.

Being on top is “humbling,” said the 20-year-old Midhurst native.

“It’s cool seeing that, but the thing I am most happy about is we are in first place,” he said before on the last regular-season games.

Finishing first place at the end of the regular season gives the team the home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Last year, the six-foot-three, 210-pound Hughes played for the Junior B Ancaster Avalanche but was released. Hughes said he wasn’t “too upset” because he had his sights set on becoming an electrician through an apprenticeship in Barrie and schooling at Georgian College.

“I was looking to be done with hockey,” said Hughes, who grew up through the Barrie Junior Colts.

But he was contacted by Siskins head coach Dave Steele, who asked him to play with the Siskins while working on his apprenticeship.

Hughes earned his 100th point last Thursday night while playing the Penetang Kings with an unassisted, shorthanded goal at the end of the first period. Hughes earned three points that night, with two assists, bringing his tally from 98 to 101.

The past three games – Thursday versus the Kings, 5-2, Friday against the Midland Flyers, 7-1, and Sunday against the Hunstville Otters, 4-2 – were played away from home.

Jan. 26, Siskins forward Jordan Taylor achieved a hat trick. His third goal was unassisted on a power play. Kevin Boyd got the Siskins’ last point in the third period.

Getting the Kings on the scoreboard was Nick Sammons in the first and Matt Cochrane on the power play, with assists from Sammons and Nick Heins.

The Flyers fought tooth and nail against the Siskins in Friday’s night’s game at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre, racking up 40 minutes in penalties, while the Siskins did their fair share of hooking, slashing and roughing with 32 minutes in penalties.

The Siskins’ Michael Holmes scored a hat trick and an assist Friday night. Hughes was off the scoreboard, but Jordan Taylor, captain Kyle Lafreniere, JD Falconer and Lucas Jeffrey picked up one apiece. Midland’s Matt Walilko got the lone King’s goal on a power play in the third period.

Hughes achieved his 102nd point Sunday at the Canada Summit Centre with an assist on a Jeffery goal to open the scoring in the first period. Zack Trott, Falconer and Taylor picked up one a piece.

For Huntsville, Nathan Delarobsbil and Jake McIntyre both scored unassisted goals in the first and second, respectively. Goalie Eric Pitcher picked up the win Thursday and Friday, stopping 25 of 27 and 28 of 29 shots, respectively. Hayden Ford got the win Sunday, making 20 saves.

Taylor finished 10th overall with 71 points. Linemate and rookie Trott finished in 14th with 67 points.

Midland Flyers forwards Francesco Corona and Walilko finished the season fourth and fifth in the league with 82 and 80 points, respectively. Alliston Hornet Drake Board finished sixth with 77 points. Penetang Kings Ben Sly tied for 21st with 62 points and Orillia Terrier Jake Shaw tied for 23rd with 61 points.

The Siskins start Round 1 of the playoffs against the eighth-place Caledon Golden Hawks (11-29-2) Thursday night in Stayner.

Recommitted to hockey, Hughes and the rest of the team and coaches have their sights set on the Schmalz Cup, the trophy for the PJHL.

“It won’t be easy. We’d have to beat quite a few skilled teams, but I definitely think we could do it,” he said.

Hughes will play his overage year with the Siskins next year.

