Wasaga gets glimpse of downtown plan

WASAGA BEACH - Wasaga Beach economic development and tourism officer Andrew McNeill and FORREC Ltd.’s Steven Rhys presented the master plan for the downtown of Wasaga Beach at the Jan. 26’s committee-of-the-whole meeting.

Several public meetings and idea gathering sessions have been held and incorporated into the plan, the last of which was in December at the RecPlex and showed a concept plan.

“I wanted to talk about is how take a plan from a pretty drawing to getting it built,” McNeill said.

“This is about restarting the economic engine of Wasaga Beach. The Main end was the economic engine for more than 80 years, but it declined over the past three or four decades.”

McNeill described the area as firing on one of six cylinders over the latter period of time.

While the area is represents 3% of the land mass of the town, a downtown firing on all six cylinders can ease the tax burden and put more money in everyone’s pocket, McNeill said.

“What we are talking about is what the Village at Blue did for Simcoe County. That was an extremely enormous economic impact,” he said.

McNeil said he believes the plan for Wasaga Beach represents a “paradigm shift” that other levels of government will support, as they did for the Village at Blue.

“It didn’t just happen. It was carefully planned and scrutinized,” he said.

He also advised council that they needed to take off their “suburban glasses” and view it through “urban glasses” adding that simply expecting the private sector to build it will not happen.

“We can play a leadership role,” he said referring to the Town.

Comments from council will be packaged into the report and brought back to council, “hopefully” for approval and then the implementation can start.

Steven Rhys of FORREC Ltd. has been leading the project since August.

The development calls for two development areas, one on the beach which is more about the tourism side and one on the main land which is more about town services, he said.

“We are at the beginning of defining the future of Wasaga Beach,” Rhys said.

He added that Wasaga needs a “rebranding” but that the development style of sprawl needs to be replaced with one of compaction.

“If we are going to reboot the economy here we have to reimagine what that is and make it inclusive and family friendly,” he said.

Rhys said it’s not OK to just build a hotel and leave it at that, because a certain critical mass of development needs to take place to rebuild Wasaga’s downtown.

The total build out will require a capital investment of $625 million and would take 20 plus years, according to the document.

The initial phase of five to 10 years will be $200 million.

Tasks for the first 36 months include an Official Plan Policy review, the design with its options and costing, the gathering of expressions of interest from builders, the development of Phase One of the project, land acquisitions and severances, legal assessments, preparation and issuance of a bid package, short-term activations strategies.

The second year should end with negotiations and awarding of building projects. The third year should include the approvals of the project design and the beginning of construction.

The presentation took about an hour after which council asked questions.

Councillor Bonnie Smith said she wanted the public to know that the total cost of the development is not coming from the municipality, but that a large section will be paid for by developers and partners.

“We’ve had help from the province already for the study,” she said. “As we move forward I hope we will still work with the province to see if there is more money for the project.”

Coun. Ron Ego said other towns local including Midland, Stratford and Collingwood are undertaking major projects on their main streets and waterfront parks.

“It seems we are on the right track here ... We are very fortunate. We have a pearl in Ontario with our beach. I think this is one of the most exciting things to happen in Wasaga Beach.”

Mayor Brian Smith said “It is exciting times.”

CAO George Vadeboncoeur said he is excited about the pedestrian friendly movement design but wanted to know about why the Stonebridge area was not included in the main area.

Rhys said it’s because it’s too far from the Lower Main area and because development from the Lower Main area to Stonebridge would take take too long.

Council passed a motion for the report to go to staff and that a report be brought back to the committee in February with recommendations.

The full report can be accessed atwasagabeach.com.

Just the facts

The Lower Main area built out would have the following characteristics:

• Size would be 76,500 square metres,

• Include a Town Square

• A community hub

• Traffic roundabouts, streetscape network and on-street parking

• Open space

• Anchor development

• 560 residential units for a population of 900

• 60 retail units which would include 300 to 400 jobs.

The Beach Area built out would have the following characteristics:

• Size would be 124,000 square metres

• Include a Festival Square

• Beach boardwalk

• Hotel with indoor entertainment and boutique

• Restaurant and residential block

• Townhouses

• A performance venue

• An entertainment zone / public space

• A water park

• Residential resort

• 1,200 residential units for a population of 1,700

• 80 retail units

• Jobs for between 800 and 900 people

