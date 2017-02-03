Another DUI in Collingwood

COLLINGWOOD – A 45-year-old Sudbury has been charged with impaired driving after OPP officers received a complaint Thursday of a possible impaired driver in the Collingwood area.

Officers found the vehicle near the area of Highway 26 and Beachwood Road.

During the vehicle stop it became apparent that the driver was under the influence alcohol which led to his arrest and transport to detachment for processing.

The man is facing charges of Driving a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Alcohol and Driving With More Than 80 Milligrams of Alcohol in Blood.