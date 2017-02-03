Hoops star a double threat

COLLINGWOOD – Luke Enright is thrilled he came back to Collingwood Collegiate Institute (CCI) for a victory-lap year, because the school has a stellar basketball team.

The CCI Fighting Owls senior boys team is 19-3 for the season with a 7-0 record in league play. The team also won the Queens University Basketball Tournament last fall.

“This is the best Collingwood team I’ve seen in a while,” said Enright, 18, who has played on the team for five years.

“I love the competition this year. That’s what makes this year and this team stand out,” he said.

He said coach Daryl Sproule has done a great job in getting the team playing at the highest level in the province.

“We are playing against guys who are bigger, stronger and who are going on to play at university and college level in the States.

“It’s awesome to play teams like them, but it’s even better when you are winning as well.”

The team is playing extremely good basketball against all competition, said Sproule.

“And that’s in no small part to Luke’s contribution,” he added.

Enright has had two games with more than 30 points this year, including a 37-point, 14-rebound performance while playing Nantyr Shores Secondary School.

Enright has been averaging 13 points, six rebounds and two assists per game over the season.

Sproule said Enright also does his scoring within the context of the team – he doesn’t force the shots.

“He’s often very unselfish, actually, and just happens to be on a roll right now at the right time of the season,” he said.

For the season, Enright is shooting a 56% field-goal percentage with 42% three-point goals.

Sproule acknowledge Enright’s demeanour and mental game.

“He doesn’t get fazed by pressure and allow the emotion of the game to impact his performance. This has a calming effect on the team and contributes to our team’s success,” Sproule explained.

Enright is also a versatile player, performing as both offender and defender, using his height and long arms effectively to shoot and block shots from the opposing team.

“He’s a match-up nightmare for the other team. If they put somebody smaller and quicker on him, he can shoot over top of them. When they put bigger guys on him, he tends to be able to use his speed to get to the basket,” Sproule said.

Enright loves basketball because of the unique combination of skills it requires, including shooting and dribbling and getting around the court to defend or to get by other players on offence.

And he enjoys sharing the success with teammates.

“It’s not individual. You have to learn how to co-operate and play as a team,” he said.

Enright grew up playing with the Collingwood Trailblazers. Some of the other CCI players have also played on the Trailblazers, so he’sbeen playing with the some of the guys for eight years.

“All the guys are great guys. They are all great students as well. Everyone of them are a ton of fun to hang around.”

Last year, the senior boys team went to the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) championships but lost in an early round to Toronto’s Father Henry Carr Catholic Secondary School, which went on to win.

It’s likely that CCI’s team will be going to the OFSAA’s March 6-8 but the playoffs starting February will determine the No. 1 team from Simcoe County.

Enright said the team representing Simcoe County will have to be prepared to play schools that have put together prep teams, whereby they recruit basketball players from outside the catchment area.

CCI’s senior team was to play its last tournament Thursday and Friday in Hamilton.

The next home game is Feb. 7 against Eastview Secondary School at 3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

When basketball season is over, Enright will most likely still be playing. He has applied to four universities. With his 91% average, he has already received early acceptance to three.

Enright said studies come first, and he plans to study science and math.

“It’s just worked out that I’ve received offers to play on university teams.” he said – offers from McMaster and Waterloo, which have also accepted him academically. He has yet to make a decision.

