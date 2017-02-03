Both the Stayner Siskins and the Alliston Hornets opened the Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs with victories on Thursday night.

The Siskins, who come into the first round of the post-season as the top seed in the Carruthers Division, defeated the eighth-seeded Caledon Golden Hawks, 6-3, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Tied 2-2 heading into the third period, with Jordan Taylor and Nolan King scoring for Stayner, the Siskins potted four unanswered goals in the final frame before the Golden Hawks scored on the power play in the final minute.

Scoring for Stayner were King (2), Taylor, Steven Pickard, Kevin Boyd and Zack Trott.

Game 2 of the Stayner-Caledon series goes Friday night at Caledon East Arena. Game 3 will be played Thursday night in Stayner.

In Schomberg, the Hornets skated to a 6-1 win over the Cougars. Barrie native Drake Board led the way with a hat trick, with Devon Gillham, Matthew Nastasiuk and Ryan Young tallying singles.

Game 2 of the Alliston-Schomberg series also goes Friday night. Game 3 goes Sunday evening at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre.

Elsewhere in the PJHL’s Carruthers Division, the sixth-seed Orillia Terriers travel to Penetanguishene to face the third-seed Kings to open their first-round series on Friday night, while the fourth-seed Midland Flyers and fifth-seed Huntsville Otters open their series on Saturday night at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre.