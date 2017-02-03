Taking the classroom outdoors

BEAVER VALLEY – Nature-based schools, which have existed in Europe for decades, are finally making their appearance in this area.

Headwaters Academy will launch in September. It will be the third in the Collingwood area.

Headwaters will be situated on an old farm in nearby Beaver Valley.

It’s an ideal location with a million-dollar view from high on the escarpment looking across Georgian Bay, with the Bruce Trail crossing the property and the Beaver River ambling its way through the forest at the bottom of the hill.

It was launched by an enterprising local, Mark Brown, of Flesherton, a graduate of the Outers program at Meaford’s high school and now a senior instructor with a master’s in education.

It will be his dream fulfilled.

Brown has always wanted to build on his experience at Meaford’s Georgian Bay Secondary School to have a program that features a comprehensive holistic approach to learning that blends classroom time with much more time spent outdoors.

Fran Bouwman, a local all-round educator, artist and musician and experienced Northern Canada adventurer, will be the other key instructor.

A number of educators of the area are lining up to add their expertise to the Headwaters approach.

Enrolment is starting to fill out, but to sweeten the deal in this inaugural year, two scholarships are being offered for a year’s tuition.

Although it has to fulfil Ministry of Education requirements, Headwaters Academy will have a unique approach to honour the learning style of each child.

The core approach will be based on what it calls STREAM, a blending of social and emotional intelligence along with technological learnings and respect for the environment.

Subjects will not be taught in isolation but will be integrated into the teachable moments as they happen in the fields and forests of Beaver Valley.