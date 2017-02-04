Man killed in snowmobile crash

GREY HIGHLANDS – A 25-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile accident in Grey Highlands.

OPP report that they responded to a report of a single snowmobile collision, on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail on the Town of Blue Mountains–Euphrasia Townline, in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

Police say at approximately 8:45 Friday evening.the driver lost control of his snow machine, a 2013 Ski-Doo 800 when travelling northbound of the trail and was ejected.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver has been identified as Dylan John Robinson of Nottawasaga, Ontario.

A post-mortem examination will take place today in Owen Sound.

The OPP Technical Traffic Investigation Unit attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation which is ongoing.