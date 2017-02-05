Skier dies from injuries at local resort
OPP
THE BLUE MOUNTAINS - OPP are investigating the death of a 48-year-old skier after an incident at Blue Mountain Resort.
Police report that the man was injured while skiing Saturday evening and was transported to a local hospital where he succumb to his injuries.
The police investigation into the death is continuing and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie Monday.
No further details were released.