Blood donor clinic needs donors

The Canadian Blood Services has sent out an emergency appeal as they prepare for Wednesday’s Blood Donor Clinic at the Collingwood Legion.

Canadian Blood Services is encouraging residents of Collingwood to donate as due to short supply more than 250 blood donors are needed at the upcoming clinic.

Collecting blood during the colder winter months has been challenging because the weather can increasingly keep people indoors and many donors are away for the season.

Additionally, some donors won’t be able to donate as frequently because of new iron eligibility guidelines introduced recently to promote the health and wellness of blood donors.

In December 2016, the donation interval for women increased to twelve weeks, and beginning in March, men will need a higher hemoglobin level to be eligible to donate.

If you would like to help the clinic will be at the Collingwood Legion from 1:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.