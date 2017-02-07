Bus driver charged with impaired

STAYNER - A 52-year-old Clearview transport bus driver has been charged with impaired driving after a collision Saturday evening.

OPP responded to a report of a collision at King and Main Streets in Stayner involving a Clearview transport bus and a red Ford Flex.

The officers determined that the bus driver showed signs of impairment and he was arrested and taken to the Collingwood detachment for further tests.

The driver is charged with impaired driving and having unsealed liquor on the bus.

He was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood February 28.

The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries. There were no passengers on the bus.