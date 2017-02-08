A man has been arrested and will be questioned by city police in connection with a double homicide on William Street in Barrie, Wednesday morning.

Police went to a Marcus Street home and arrested a 24-year-old man just after 1 p.m.

Charges have not been determined at this time, police said, and investigators are still seeking others who could be involved.

The victims have been identified as a 51-year-old and 19-year-old father and son, both Barrie residents

Forensic post-mortem examinations will be conducted on the two deceased males.