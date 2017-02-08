Family Day at the Simcoe County Museum

On Feb. 20, the Simcoe County Museum encourages you to embrace winter and join some good old-fashioned Canadian fun.

Put on your woollies and pack your favourite toboggan for a day filled with sledding, snowshoeing, and so much more.

Are you competitive? Then test yourself with many challenges including farthest distance, most unique, and oldest toboggan.

Looking for a more laid back day? You can still participate in all of the activities at your own pace and also have the opportunity to explore the museum's indoor galleries.

Regular museum rates apply: Museum members and preschoolers are free, adults are $6, students and seniors $5, and children $4. All outdoor activities are dependent on ground conditions.

For more information on this event contact the Simcoe County Museum at (705) 728-3721 or visit museum.simcoe.ca.