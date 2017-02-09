Initial census figures released by Statistics Canada this week show Simcoe County’s population has grown 7.5% in the past five years.

There are 479,650 people living in Simcoe County, compared to 446,063 in 2011. The county’s population grew at a faster rate than both the national and provincial averages.

That’s thanks in-part to municipalities in the southern portion of the county, such as Bradford West Gwillimbury, which saw the 11th-biggest increase in population in the entire country.

“In the southern part of the county we’re seeing the faster growth than elsewhere across the county, which we were expecting,” said Kathy Suggitt, manager of policy planning for the County of Simcoe.

“We didn’t really see anything that caught us off-guard. I think it’s fairly much in-line with the pace of growth we were anticipating seeing. It seems to be tracking toward our forecasted 2031 numbers quite reasonably.”

A lot of the growth is finally occurring on land deemed developable years ago, Suggitt said. As new growth occurs throughout the county, intensification of previously developed properties will take priority. The impact of second suites legislation introduced by the province will also become more apparent in coming years.

Three of the county’s southern towns – Innisfil, Bradford West Gwillimbury and New Tecumseth – have larger populations than the 31,166 found in Orillia, one of the two separated cities in the region. Barrie, the other, now has 141,434 calling it home, an increase of 3.9% over 2011.

Of the county’s northern municipalities only Severn Township, with a population increase of 8.9%, had a growth rate greater than the county average. Orillia and Midland were in the basement with increases of 1.9% and 1.8% respectively, while Tiny, Oro-Medonte, Tay and Ramara saw increases between 4.9% and 2.3%.

Penetanguishene was the only municipality in the county to see a population decrease, dropping by 1.6%.

Population growth is quieter in the north, Suggitt said, and the statistics released this week confirm. But that isn’t alarming to the county, she added. Further data released from the census later in the year will provide a more detailed look at what kinds of people are moving to certain parts of Simcoe.

“(The numbers) may not translate into the number of building permits,” Suggitt said. “We may be seeing that there’s smaller household sizes in the northern communities. That’s maybe where we’re still seeing activity; new units being built, but fewer people occupying them.”

Elsewhere in the county, strong growth was seen on the southern shores of Georgian Bay, with Wasaga Beach breaking the 20,000 barrier for the first time, and Collingwood growing by 13.3%. Essa Township also saw substantial growth, increasing in size by nearly 14%.

Census information was also made available for the area’s First Nation territories. Rama First Nation reported just a 0.9% increase, while Christian Island saw a drop of more than 50%.

The country’s population grew to more than 35 million in 2016. The province grew to nearly 13.5 million people.

The next batch of census data is due May 3, dealing with age and sex and type of dwelling information.

