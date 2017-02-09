More suds on the shelves

Grocers are getting another chance to add beer and wine to their check-out scanners this summer.

The Ontario government announced it will add 80 grocery stores to its list of authorized beer and cider retailers in May, with product up and running out the door by summer.

“Praise the lord. That’s really good news,” said Andrea Wood Chiodo of Barrie’s Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery. “I don’t think you’d get any complaints from any craft brewers.”

After the province offered 130 grocery stores authorization to sell beer and cider in 2015 – 70 of those can also sell wine – they’ve announced grocery stores can now bid (via Biddingo) to offer to sell alcohol at their store.

Wood Chiodo said although they can’t sell many of their top brands at grocery stores due to the cap of 7.1% alcohol - their Chocolate Manifesto has 10% alcohol - they’ve still ordered in a new canning system to sell other brands in the newest form of retail alcohol marketing since 1927 when prohibition was lifted.

To reach a broader audience, they’ve begun offering 473-millilitre cans for $3, instead of waiting for customers to pick up a $16 six-pack, she said.

“The singles sell to foodies who are looking at craft brews and might want to try something different,” she said. “We’re small enough, we can adapt. We can find a way to fit ourselves into the (grocery) channel.”

None of the Barrie grocer stores currently sell beer or cider, however in 2015, grocers in Innisfil and Orillia managed to pick up licences during the first bidding competition.

Orillia Food Basics manager, Dan Hartley, said although he couldn’t quote specific figures, he did allow, “It’s going very well.”

Ultimately, the province would like to see 450 grocery stores selling beer and cider. About 300 of those stores will also be able to sell wine.

This will add to the 450 Beer Stores and 650 LCBO locations already selling alcohol across the province.

At the Ministry of Finance, Minister Charles Sousa said this next allotment of licences will increase convenience for shoppers across the province.

“We’re continuing to move forward on our commitment to make the biggest changes to alcohol retailing in 90 years – and we’re well on our way,” Sousa said. “Selling alcohol is a public trust, one that I know our current authorized grocers take very seriously.”

Yet not all small brewers can afford the leap to grocery store shelves.

Heritage Estate Winery and Cidery in Barrie just opened its doors in July 2016, said owner Pete McArthur.

“We haven’t tried to get into grocery stores. We’re not a large-volume producer,” McArthur said.

He does expect to directly distribute its Dragon’s Gold cider to approximately 25 LCBO stores in May, but said he can’t yet justify the cost of selling to grocery stores where he’d have to pay the full LCBO taxes as well as offering a margin to the grocery retailer.

“You’ve got to walk before you can run,” he said.

When the provincial government revamped the alcohol industry in 2015, the Ontario craft-beer industry was guaranteed at least 20% of grocers’ shelves to aid the fledgling market.

Additionally, it has opened the first of 25 Craft Beer Zones in the provincially-owned LCBO stores.

The province also mandated free listings for Ontario brewers in the Beer Store network, owned privately by Molson-Coors, Labatt (owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev) and Sleeman (owned by Japan's Sapporo).

Small brewers are also now allowed to run on-site sales outlets for their own products.

Garnet Pratt Siddall, president and CEO of Side Launch Brewing Company in Collingwood and the new chairperson of Ontario Craft Brewers (OCB) board, said the announcement of 80 new stores selling beer and wine will definitely help the craft brewers.

Pratt Siddall said each of the grocery chains, such as Loblaw, Sobeys, Metro and Walmart, have their own method to determine what will be stocked in its stores.

“Some like to be pitched and some make the decisions on their own,” Pratt Siddall said. “But from what I know, the requirement for 20% of the shelf space for beer to be dedicated to craft has been met, and the OCB is grateful for the work on the part of the current government to open up this additional retail avenue for Ontario Craft Brewers.”

