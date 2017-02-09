Rotary helps area youth with Radioathon

Looking for something special for Valentine’s Day and help area youth at the same time.

The Rotary Club of Collingwood South Georgian Bay and 95.1 The Peak FM are collaborating to broadcast a pay-to-play style Radio-a-thon on February 14th .

Listeners can make a donation and buy any song they want or dedicate a song with all donations going to The Rotary Club of Collingwood South Georgian Bay and the youth programs they support.

When participants make a donation through the now live Donate Now button, they will hear the song they requested on The Peak FM.

Along with supporting local youth programs causes, the event has a goal of raising awareness for Rotary membership. John Eaton and Meghan Harwood from The Peak FM’s Talk of the Town will be live in the studio from 6am to 6pm hosting and playing song requests.

Lisa O’Hara from the station’s afternoon show will deliver a live feed from various Collingwood locations;Tim Horton’s on First Street from 6 to 9am; Sushi Hon on Hurontario from 11am to 2pm; and Central Park Arena from 4 to 6pm for the OPP’s Youth Free Skate program including free skate rentals.

Cash, cheques and credit cards accepted at the PEAK FM and online at www.rotarysgb.org.