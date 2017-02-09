SCDSB selects new director

MIDHURST - The Simcoe County District School Board’s (SCDSB) has a new director of Education.

Steve Blake formerly director of the Bluewater District School Board replaces Kathi

Wallace who announced her retirement in September.

“Mr. Blake brings with him a wealth of knowledge that will serve the students and families of Simcoe County well,” says. Chairperson Peter Beacock.

Blake started his teaching career in the Durham District School Board where he also served as a department head, vice-principal and principal at a variety of schools.

In 2009, he was hired as a Superintendent of Education with the SCDSB where he was responsible for schools as well as the Student Success portfolio.

“His familiarity with Simcoe County and the SCDSB will be an asset as he continues to move our board forward,” says Beacock

Blake will officially join the SCDSB on March 20.

In 2013, Blake was hired as the Director of the Bluewater District School Board, where he gained valuable experience advancing student achievement initiatives and successfully addressing challenging financial pressures. In that board, he led a comprehensive review of their strategic plan.

“I am extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to reconnect with the SCDSB and its many community partners. It will be a privilege for me to work alongside the highly skilled staff and dedicated trustees who are committed to the achievement and well-being of all students,” says Blake.

Blake holds an Honours Bachelor of Science from the University of Guelph, a Bachelor of Education from the University of Toronto and a Masters of Education specializing in educational administration and curriculum from the University of Toronto.

.