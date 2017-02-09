“These are the jobs of the future.”

CLEARVIEW TWP. – “Programming is the new literacy,” said Gary Page, who founded the Cybernomes robotics group.

To promote programming literacy, Page and his cohort from Barrie organized the first VEX IQ Robotics competition in Simcoe County.

The event, held at the Creemore legion, attracted 22 teams from across central and southern Ontario to compete in the event for children between the ages of 10 and 13.

“We organized it to encourage growth in robotics because it’s not happening in the school board,” Page said.

There are only four competitions for the 10-13 age group in Ontario, said Page. There are more VEX robotics competitions for 14- to 18-year-old competitors and more still at the adult level.

“It’s to keep events local,” said co-organizer Danielle Robinson, adult leader of the Barrie Techno Tigers robotics teams. “Last year, we did a lot of travelling to the Toronto area.”

Teams only need three to five people, Page explained.

“They learn critical thinking, teamwork, leadership, and also mechanical design and programming.”

The competition aspect of the event is what gets kids excited about the technological sport, he said. They see how other teams have come up with different designs and solutions from the same kit pieces.

“It encourages them to excel and be innovative in design. At the competition, you can see their change of attitude.”

It’s a fun competition during which two teams bring their robots to a playing field. On Saturday, they had 60 seconds to have their robot move as many hexagon cubes to the other side as possible and drive it up a bridge and balance.

“The two teams work together to get as many points as they can,” Page said.

Each team in a round leaves with the same number of points, but teams distinguish themselves by playing round robin against all the other teams, gaining points.

The tournament winners were the Brampton Robotics Education teams (1140M and 1140E). The CyberGirls finished sixth in the finals alliances and 13th in the round robin. The Barrie teams finished third in the finals and third, seventh and 18th in the round robin. The Barrie (2887C) team won the Think Award. The Collingwood team finished seventh in the finals and 12th in the round robin.

It was the first competition for the new Collingwood Terminals team, led by Jean Vanier Catholic High School science teacher and parent John Michalenko.

Stephan Foster, 13, a St. Mary’s Grade 8 student, is on the team and found the competition eye opening.

“I think it’s really cool. We are learning a lot. It’s exciting, but it’s friendly. It’s not a big, scary thing,” he said, adding another team gave his squad a battery when one failed.

Foster said the team competed using one VEX set, but said he now wants to add at least one more set as he saw teams piecing together robots from four sets.

“We have a lot of other ideas,” he said, coming away from the competition.

Michalenko said, “The whole initiative gives an avenue to real-life skills. It’s hands on.”

The participants are learning stress-management, communication, problem-solving and presentation kills. They also have to keep a detailed lab notebook, he said.

“These are the jobs of the future.”

For more information about starting a robotics team or a Clearview team, contact Page at page.graphics@sympatico.ca. For more information about the Barrie Techno Tigers, email barriefrc@gmail.com. For more information about the Collingwood Terminals, email jmichalenko@sympatico.ca. The teams all have Facebook pages as well.

