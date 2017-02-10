Like a chess game on ice

CLEARVIEW TWP. – The Stayner Granite Club operates successfully, due in no small part to the efforts of its four-term president and general manager, Ken Russwurm.

He volunteers daily to oversee the operation of the facility and organizes curling leagues and bonspiels.

“My wife says I should have a cot here,” he joked.

Russwurm is the known contact for the club. He does all the bookings, runs Tuesday night’s men’s league and runs three to four bonspiels a year.

The 67-year-old retired TD banker figures he puts in about 24 hours a week, but it’s likely more.

The club built by members and opened in 1963 is fully funded by member fees, sponsorship and fundraising.

“Although people don’t think this is a business, it is. It has to be run like a business. You have to have income on a fairly steady basis because, like another business, you have expenses,” he said.

Hydro costs are a “huge” factor for the operation, accounting for 33% of the expenses.

“It’s the biggest expense, by far, and it’s killing us because the price keeps going up. But it’s also hard to curl without the lights on,” he said.

Volunteers also prepare all the food for the bonspiels, none of it is catered.

“Then you are paying somebody else. The more you can keep it in house, the more the club makes,” he said.

Russwurm oversees finding bonspiel sponsors and prizes.

“I delegate usually to myself,” he said.

Russwurm doesn’t consider himself a competitive curler, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t skilled.

Curling for 50 years, he scored his first eight-ender last season.

“It’s like a hole-in-one for golfers,” he explained.

He received a pin and a certificate from the Ontario Curling Association.

“You used to get a jacket,” he said.

The biggest change in the sport is the lack of young people, he said. That’s partly because the schools don’t run winter electives anymore.

So the club responded by having member Maxine Coutts-Reid start a children program that brings in students from Clearview Meadows Elementary School, True North Academy and St. Noel Chabanel Catholic Elementary School.

Also new this year is a learn-to-curl program for adults that attracted 24 people and was organized by Donna Allen.

“Out of that, we got eight new members,” he said.

The club has about 175 members, 95 of whom come from Wasaga Beach. The highest membership the club has had was 210, but it can accommodate up to 250 people on its four ice sheets.

Curlers are on the ice Monday to Friday and the weekends are for rentals and bonspiels, he said.

What Russwurm loves most about the sport is the “fellowship.” His best friends are curlers and he enjoys being around people. He also enjoys the strategy of the game.

“It’s like a chess game on ice. If I do this, your opponent is going to do that. It’s the same thing on ice, but it’s harder on ice because it’s on ice,” he said.

Russwurm has been curling at the Stayner Granite Club since 1980 and has been involved with the organizations for almost as long.

Married to Tina Russwurm, who was volunteering in the kitchen during the interview, the couple has a grown son, Chris, and daughter, Karen, and an 18-year-old granddaughter, Meghan. None of them curl.

In the summer, Russwurm can be seen at his “paid job” cutting grass a the Cranberry Golf Club.

