Soldiers doing exercises in Creemore Thursday

CREEMORE - There will be some visitors to Creemore next Thursday and they are not there to check out the brewery.

Soliders from CFB Borden will be taking part in an exercise next Thursday where approximately 35 soldiers will be walking the streets with maps and compasses, familiarizing themselves with the conduct of military operations in built-up areas.

This course is designed to enhance the knowledge of tactics and administration as it relates to maintenance units in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF)

The CAF experience in recent deployments highlights that contemporary conflicts are likely to take place in the streets of cities and towns, rather than in rural areas. Interaction with the public is encouraged as this presents a realistic element of a deployment.

The soldiers will not be armed and no live, blank, or pyrotechnic ammunition will be used.

An similar exercise is planned for a day earlier through the streets of Alliston.