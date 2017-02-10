Too early to talk about hospital site selection

A local citizens group continues to oppose plans to redevelop Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) on the preferred site.

When CGMH board members announced Poplar Sideroad as a preferred site, Collingwood town council wasn’t taken by the idea. But no one pushed back harder than the Hospital4Collingwood group.

In deputations to council as well as a February meeting with officials of the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, they claimed plans to move the hospital from the existing Hume Street site is delaying the process of the application.

This week, they sent a press release to double down on their concerns.

“We were told by the ministry that it does not approve a site for a new hospital until the site is ready to be built on,” said Karina Dahlin, representing Hospital4Collingwood. “This means the Collingwood council has to approve the site. However, if council were to approve Poplar Sideroad, which is the hospital board’s preferred site, other reviews and approvals would still be needed. It would be better to use the existing site.”

The group claims the ministry official said having to rezone the preferred site would add years to the project.

That’s not exactly the case, said CGMH CEO Guy Chartrand.

“The site is approved in Stage 2 of the Five stage process. In the meantime, we are in the initial stages of preparing a planning application to the Town of Collingwood. We submitted our Stage 1 proposal on September 30 and are awaiting final questions on clinical programs and services from the Ministry in order to progress to Stage 2,” says Chartrand.

“Once the site is approved there is more work to be done. We have submitted our preferred location of the Poplar Sideroad site, however, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care makes the final decision on where the redeveloped hospital is located.”

Chartrand worries premature arguments about site selection could hamper the hospital’s efforts.

“If the Ministry does sense a lack of alignment with the host community, we will likely be delayed in getting our approval. This could possibly push us out two years to the next budget cycle, in the end, ultimately impacting our opening date. Building on the current site, does not speed up the process in any way. Approvals for each stage still have to occur,” Chartrand said.

Gloria Kain, of Deloitte, was enlisted to prepare a report for Collingwood council shortly after CGMH was getting ready to submit its Stage 1 proposal to the ministry for the redevelopment of the hospital.

It was released in December.

One contentious point for council was the suggestion the Poplar Sideroad site be identified as the preferred property over redeveloping the existing one on Hume Street.

However, just because the Poplar Sideroad site is the preferred onee, it does not mean it is the recommended one.

Kain told council the location requires a much more detailed study before any site can be recommended.

The study showed the hospital felt the current site was not suitable for future needs, while the Poplar Sideroad site still hasn’t been fully explored and will require, among other things, rezoning from the town from the existing industrial designation.

“Although the hospital identified a preferred site in the Stage 1 submission, they clearly said that the preferred site is not the recommended site. It gives them the opportunity to look more deeply at the impact of the greenfield site,” said Kain. “And they will continue to more closely look at what the implications are with the town, to see what the implications are of moving a hospital there, or what the implications or opportunities of the existing site (are).”

Chartrand reiterated the process of gaining funding for new facilities is not a quick one.

“It’s a long process – a five-stage process ... We’re in the middle of the Stage 1 approval, of which half of it has already been approved, and the ministry needs to approve all services in order to gauge how big the hospital will need to be before even determining where the site is supposed to be,” said Chartrand. “This happens in Stage 2, which is the stage we are currently trying to enter.”

Building on the current site does not speed up the process in any way, Chartrand said.

