The Stayner Siskins have taken a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven series against the Caledon Golden Hawks while the Alliston Hornets have advanced to the second round after eliminating the Schomberg Cougars in five games in Provincial Junior Hockey League playoff action.

On Sunday at Caledon East Arena, the Siskins walloped the Golden Hawks, 10-2, to push their opposition to the brink of elimination.

Zack Trott had a hat trick and two assists, while linemate Ben Hughes, who hails from Midhurst, had a goal and four helpers. Nolan King and Jordan Taylor both had a goal and two assists.

Game 5 of the Stayner-Caledon series goes Thursday back at Stayner Memorial Arena in an 8:10 p.m. start.

Also on Sunday, the Hornets eliminated the Schomberg Cougars with a 5-4 overtime victory at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre.

Drake Board scored the overtime winner and series-clinching goal, 5:19 into extra time, his second goal of the game.

Board, a 21-year-old Barrie native, now leads the entire PJHL in playoff scoring with 14 points (6G, 8A) in five games.

The Midland Flyers tied their series at 2-2 against the Huntsville Otters with a 3-1 win on Sunday at the Canada Summit Centre.

Barrie native Matt Walilko had a pair of goals while Francesco Corona, also from Barrie, added the other for Midland.

Game 5 will be played tonight at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre in Midland.

The Flyers defeated the Otters, 5-4, on Saturday after storming back with two goals late in the third period, including a Walilko marker to tie the game before Matt Schieck scored the game-winning goal.

In the final Carruthers Division playoff match-up, the Orillia Terriers have a 3-1 series lead on the Penetang Kings following a pair of 4-3 wins, including one in overtime, on the weekend.

Game 5 of that series goes Friday in Penetanguishene.