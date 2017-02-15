Assault in Collingwood may have ties to Toronto

TORONTO – Police in Toronto believe that a sexual assault that took place in Collingwood may be linked to the same suspect that Toronto Police are looking for after a 2015 assault.

Sexual assault investigators with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are seeking the public's assistance with an ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2015, at approximately 1 a.m., in the Dufferin Street and Rogers Road area of Toronto, it is alleged that a 23-year-old woman was approached from behind, dragged into a laneway and sexually assaulted.

At that time, the man was described as brown, mid-20s, 5'5" - 5'6", with a slight beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a black, zippered, hooded sweater with white drawstrings, black T-shirt and black baggy jeans.

On January 1, 2017, at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers from the Collingwood OPP Detachment responded to a report that a female victim had been pulled into a vehicle and sexually assaulted. The incident occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Birch Street and Second Street in the Town of Collingwood.

From the investigation that followed, OPP investigators have determined that the person responsible is described as male, brown, late 20's to early 30's, average build with a large mid-section, thin beard, between 5'6' - 5'7" and was wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants and a black baseball cap with a white logo.

He was driving a 2005-2010 4-door silver/gray or tan coloured sedan with black steel rims.

Police from the Toronto Police Service Sex Crimes and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have begun a joint investigation into these sexual assaults. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact the investigating police services or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.222tips.com.