Fifteen charges, one arrest

CLEARVIEW TWSP - Huronia West OPP stopped a tractor and ended a crime spree after a man driving a tractor on Concession 6 in Nottawasaga that police believe was stolen.

As the result of an investigation police believe that the 39-year-old Wasaga Beach resident was responsible for 15 crimes between September 2016 and this week. The man is believed to commtted 11 crimes in Clearview Township and four in Wasaga Beach.

The man has been charged with seven counts of Break and Enter to commit an indictable offence, four counts of theft over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of attempted break and enter, two cunts of break and enter, one count of mischief and one count of trespass by night, one count of Theft from Motor Vehicle and one count of Breach of Probation Order.