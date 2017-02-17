SPRINGWATER TWP. -

A man is dead following a collision between a snowmobile and a train on Friday, north of Barrie.

Provincial police, paramedics and Springwater Township firefighters are on the scene of the incident, which took place just after noon near McGowan and Gill roads near Midhurst.

A paramedic at the scene said two snowmobiles were involved in the crash, with one suffering life-threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries.

The driver of one of the snowmobiles was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie where he succumbed to his injuries, according to Huronia West OPP Const. Mark Kinney.

It’s believed the snowmobiles were on a trail when the collision occurred, he said.

The OPP’s Central Region traffic collision investigation unit is attending.

There is no word on road closures in connection with the crash.

