Siskins finish off Caledon

STAYNER - Even without Big Ben (Hughes) on the ice, the Siskins pulled of an 8-3 win over the Caledon Golden Hawks Thursday night for a fourth win in the best-of-seven series securing their spot in the semi-finals of the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL).

The Siskins await the outcome of two games Friday night (Feb. 17) to see which team they face next in the Carruthers North Division.

Hughes, who finished the regular season as the top scorer in the PJHL with 101 points and who has 11 playoff points, was attending his brother’s wedding in Texas.

“So that was a bit of a concern but other kids stepped up,” said head coach Dave Steele.

Falconer brothers JD, 19, and Mack, 18, scored in the same game for the first time this year.

And JD assisted Mack’s goal along with Trevor Franklin to open the game’s scoring at 1:40 in the second period.

“That felt pretty cool. I’m sure my parents loved it,” said Mack (#10).

Each brother has a unique style, said Steele.

“JD is an offensive, great shot. Mack is more of a defensive player, strong on the puck. I’ve had him play D (defence) for half the season. He plays forward for us too. They are both very skilled players. They come from a good hockey family,” he said.

Mack said he enjoys playing on the same team with his brother.

“It’s every brother’s dream. We look out for each other on the ice.”

JD said he’s having a lot of fun playing on the same team as his brother,

“We’ve played a lot of hockey over the years together,” he said.

Mack and JD have both been playing since they were toddlers but grew up playing on separate teams. They did play together one year when they both attended St. Andrews College, but this is their first time they’ve played together in junior hockey.

Both JD and Mack are looking forward to the next round of playoffs and the hopefully the finals.

“We are excited to see who we will play,” said Mack adding that he would like to play and beat the “biggest rival” the Alliston Hornets in the finals.

The Alliston Hornets, which finished second to the Siskins during the regular season, have advanced to the second round after eliminating the Schomberg Cougars in five games.

The Orillia Terriers, up 3-1 in the series on the Penetang Kings would move on if they win tonight (Feb. 17) in Penetanguishene.

The Midland Flyers, up 3-2 in the series against the Huntsville Otters would move on if they win tonight at the Canada Summit Centre.

Golden Hawk’s head coach Stan Kondrotas said his young team competed very well with the Siskins for the first three games of the five game run. The team lost Game 1 by three points, won Game 2 (5-3) and lost Game 3 by 1 point. The Hawks were soundly beat Game 4 with a 10-2 score.

“Take away these last two games, we competed very well against them. Things were close. They have a very good hockey team. We can’t hold our heads down,” he said.

“It’s all a learning curve for next year. We have a very young team, so we are going to build them for next year,” he said after the game.

Dave Steele, head coach for the Siskins, said his team has been building skills through the season.

“We have a skilled team and we work hard and that from the very start has been part of our success.”

The Siskins also a signed a new player Clearview native Deyon Johnston (#22) on the deadline of Feb. 10. He scored two goals in his first game.

Scoring for the Siskins Thursday night was Mack Falconer (1G, 1A), Deyon Johnston (2G), Jackson Clarke (1G), Ben Skuce (1G, 1A), Zack Trott (1G, 1A), JD Falconer (1G, 1A), Kevin Boyd (1G).

Scoring points for assists were Siskins Trevor Franklin (1), Lucas Jeffery (1), Christian Papineau (2), Austin Fischer (2), and Nolan King (1).

