Body found in Wasaga Beach home

WASAGA BEACH – Police are investigating the suspicious death after a body was found in home on Puccini Drive.

Emergency crews were called to the residence Saturday morning at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The Wasaga Beach Fire and Emergency department reportedly left the house once the provincial police arrived on scene.

At this point, police are releasing scant details of the vctim’s, gender,m age or identification, said OPP Sgt. Peter Leon.

“I can’t discuss the circumstances surrounding the investigation,” Leon said Monday morning. “We’re still in the early part of the investigation and we’ll maintain a presence at the house until we know exactly what we’re dealing with.”

An officer on scene said they expect to be securing the house for a few more days while police search for details.

Leon did say the OPP’s crime and forensic identification units are collaborating on the investigation.

The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic and Pathology Services facility in Toronto, said Leon.

He believes the earliest police will be able to release more information will be Tuesday.

OPP are also investigating the sudden death of a person in Orillia on Elgin Street that occurred Saturday.

They expect more details from both post-mortems after the Family Day weekend, he said.

“Unfortunately, it’s been a tragic weekend in a lot of respects,” said Leon.

Police are investigating the death of another snowmobiler after a 60-year-old man was killed Saturday near Oro-Medonte line 15 after two snowmobiles collided.

Friday another 52-year-old snowmobiler was killed when his sled collided with a train in Springwater Township.

With files from Cheryl Browne