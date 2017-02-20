Legion Public Speaking winners

Change text size for the story

Winners from the Public Speaking Contest sponsored by Branch 63 Royal Canadian Legion Youth Education Committee were selected Sunday February 5th. at the Collingwood Legion.

Winners in each division were: Senior - 1st. John Cardillo (Pretty River Academy), 2nd. Ben Xie. Intermediate - 1st. Anisha Bensvira (Mountain View), 2nd. Sydney Shaw, 3rd. Hanna Rydlo, Junior - 1st. Quinn Hammond (Mountain View), 2nd. Fisher Jackson, 3rd. Ava Fischer. Primary -Molly Mantrop (Pretty River Academy.

Also in the picture is Collingwood councillor Mike Edwards, cener and Nancy Phillips, Chairperson of the Youth Education Committee.

All the contestants were winners from their respective schools and they did a fantastic job.