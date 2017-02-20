Local swimmer making waves

COLLINGWOOD - Ten-year-old Piper Mitchell has a role model in 16-year-old Canadian Olympic swimmer Penny Oleksiak.

“I think it’s so cool she wasn’t able to make the Pan Am Games but then she made the Olympics the next year and got a gold medal,” she said.

Oleksiak became the first Canadian to win four medals at an Olympic games when she won gold in the 100-metre freestyle, silver in the 100-metre butterfly, and two bronzes in the 4X100 and 4X200 relays at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janiero, Brazil.

Now Mitchell is breaking records. At the recent Huronia Regionals meet in Barrie, Mitchell broke three Collingwood Clippers Swim Club records, one of which held for more than 20 years.

Her results qualified her to compete in the Feb. 18, 19 Ontario Festivals competition at the Etobicoke Olympium.

She won the 100-metre butterfly and the 200-metre individual medley (50 metres each of butterfly, back stroke, breast stroke and freestyle, respectively).

“It was really hard,” she said.

But Mitchell loves swimming and competing.

“I love when you are behind the block in the race and see all the people beside you and you say, ‘OK my focus is to try to beat them and try to do a really nice thing and each time you can improve. Then you get to that level when you can actually pass everyone. Also I love winning.” Ryan Gurney, the new head coach of the Clippers, said Mitchell has the right characteristics to make it in the sport of competitive swimming.

“She has a really bright future. She has a natural feel for the water. She’s very attentive to detail at such a young age, I know she is going to be successful because she wants to get better on a daily basis and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Sometimes competitors get pushed too hard at a young age and the fun ends for them, he explained, but that’s not the case with Mitchell.

“I think she’s got the right tools and the right attitude to have a long career in the sport.”

The Grade 5 student at Admiral Collingwood Elementary School has been competing with the swim club for four years but she started swimming as a baby.

Her parents Jennifer Parker and Wade Mitchell were both competitive swimmers. Her two older brothers Cole, 13, and Aidan, 15 are both competitive swimmers.

Having a family history in the sport is helpful, said Gurney.

“It helps because they understand how the sport works. The world of competitive swimming is unique,” he said.

Swimmers’ best times are often seen during a practice and not in a competition and it’s important to realize the swimming season is a long learning curve, he explained.

“It’s all about the process. We are trying to build kids for the future, not just for now.”

Mitchell also loves the social aspect of swimming and the friends she has made.

“It’s like a second family. They just greet me with open arms and they are nice to me so they act a lot like family. You can rely on them.”

Her best friend is a fellow Clipper Marin Hurly and the duo like to say they are sisters. They even have the same swim suits.

Mitchell trains in the pool five times a week, a combination of early morning and late afternoon, plus competitions.

She misses some school due to swim meets but is able to make up missed work in the extended French program as she is a strong student.

The hardest swim she has ever done was a 1,500 butterfly at a practice.

Her goal is to qualify for more Festivals competitions in more races including the 200-metre fly and both the 800-metre and the 1,500-metre freestyle.

In the summer she attends Olympia Sports Camp in Huntsville where she trains in the lake.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis