Seniors apartments in Creemore proposed

CLEARVIEW TWP. - Creemore may be getting its first seniors’ apartment building.

Naomi Miller made a presentation to Clearview council on Monday night requesting that the township sell her two lots on Caroline Street East to make way for a 24-unit, three storey apartment.

“We are asking council to declare the lot surplus and then allow us to build,” Miller said.

In her presentation, Naomi said Peter Miller Enterprises, proposes to include up to 13 affordable units in an independent-living complex that would include 14 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units that would all be wheelchair accessible and have handrails as well as a large community room and a large elevator.

“By affordable we mean average market rents based on CMHC (Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) and the County of Simcoe. This is to make sure that local can people can afford to live there. . .It’s average, not low,” she said.

The proposed building fits current population trends.The senior population in Clearview and the increasing rates of low income amongst seniors is rising.

The last census showed that the seniors population rose from 14.9% to 16.4% between 2006 to 2011 and that the number of seniors is expected to outpace all other age groups, reaching 20% of Simcoe County’s population by 2021.

During that same census period, the rate of seniors with household income below Statistics Canada’s low-income measure grew from 1.3% to 7.8%.

The County’s waitlist for rent-geared-to income subsidy amongst seniors grew by 77% from 2011.

“There is also a low inventory of apartment dwellings,” said Miller who later added that they already have an informal list of 27 people interested in a unit.

Coun. Kevin Elwood asked whether they had considered making it a condominium rather than rental.

Wendy Schellenburg, who would manage the building and who has a history in the business, said, “History has shown that seniors prefer to rent than buy condominiums.”

That’s because they want the simplicity.

“With rent it’s clear. There is no other fees,” she said.

Elwood also commented that the proposed building was unattractive and said he hoped they would look at other designs.

Coun. Connie Leishman asked if there were other properties where it could be built, with concerns that it would block light from the library.

“There was lots of properties, but we think this is the best one,” said Peter Miller.

It would be across the street from the Creemore branch of the Clearview Public Library and an easy walking distance to the shops and services on Mill Street.

Coun. Thom Paterson, who represents the ward, said the staff report that will come back to council on the topic should include recommendations regarding the disposition of land.

“That is the major decision. Do we want to declare it surplus?

The motion for a staff report was carried.

Clearview is mandated to create 79 affordable housing units by the County of Simcoe by 2024, as its share of a total 2,685 units across the county.

In his ward report Deputy Mayor Barry Burton said, “Affordable housing is a big issue. It’s becoming a real concern. We are so limited in Clearview. We only have seven left to reach the mandate.”

NEW HOUSING TO COME TO STAYNER

Also on the topic of housing, a public meeting was held regarding an application to build 36 units at 211 North Street in Stayner, all of which would have garages and a total of 72 parking spaces.

The development would be a combination of two single family homes, 14 bungalow townhomes and 20 semi-detached homes and include a storm water management pond.

Trillium Global Humanitarian Developments is the corporation that has applied to build the 2 ha. development, west of Hwy. 26.

Two residents on North Street asked for a fence to create a barrier between their properties and the proposed development. A Hwy. 26 resident questioned the stormwater pond design, with concerns that overflow would impact adjacent properties.

Coun. Kevin Elwood commented that no sidewalks are included in the design, adding that he would like to see that added.

Coun. Robert Walker noted that the “red line revision” now includes less units than was originally requested in the application.

No decision was made at the meeting. Staff will consider the comments received at the meeting and make a recommendation to council in an upcoming report. Council will then approve or deny the application. Following council’s decision, there will be an appeal period.

If no appeal is received, the decision comes into effect.

CLEARVIEW APPROVES NEW ENTRANCE SIGNS AGAIN

Clearview’s chief administrative officer Steven Sage was relieved that council approved designs for six large township entrance signs featuring photographs.

It’s all part of a re-branding project that has been in the works for a few years.

Clearview approved its new logo of a stylized and colourful letter “C” back in 2014 after extended debated and a cost of $66,000.

New signs have been a long time coming, also with a lot of debate.

The entrance signs were approved in December but councillors wanted to see different photographs chosen.

“Staff are at the end of our rope. . .We’d like to get on with the process. . We’d really like council approval this evening,” said Stephen Sage.

The signs feature a top swoop shape, the Clearview logo, the words Clearview Welcomes You on the left and a photograph on the right of the panel with a removable bottom sign to promote upcoming festivals, all in Creemore’s blue and green colours.

Photographs on the signs, designed by Gary Page of Page Graphics of Creemore, feature geographic aspects of the township, community life and historical scenes.

The entrance signs will cost approximately $600 each and will be installed in the spring.

They are part of a larger project that will include smaller community signs also with photographs and smaller landmark signs, without photos, that will be purchased as funding is made available.

