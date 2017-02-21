Skiing tragedy at Craigleith

Change text size for the story

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS - A skier at Craigleith Ski Report has died as a result of injuries sustained in a collision on the hills Sunday afternoon.

Betty Tkachuk 74, of Collingwood was skiing at the resort when the incident occurred.

OPP report that the woman was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police are treating this death as non-suspicious.

This is the second fatality at a local resort in the last three weeks.

On February 4 a 48 year-old male skier from Mississauga died from injuries while skiing at Blue Mountain Resort