Clippers medal at Swim Ontario

The Collingwood Clippers Swim Club had a solid showing at last weekend’s Swim Ontario Winter Festivals.

With over 60 clubs and 960 swimmers in attendance the Clippers placed 28th on the Men’s side and 32nd for the women.

Piper Mitchell (10) brought home a silver and bronze medal in the butterfly events and placed in the top eight in five of her six races.

Jack Goode (14) won silver in the 800 freestyle and lowered his own club record in the 800 freestyle by six more seconds. He also finished fourth in the 400 freestyle.

Cole Mitchell (13) was fifth in the 100/200 backstroke, and 400 individual medley (IM). He added another top eight finish in the 200 IM.

Hailey Abbott (12) placed ninth in the 200 breast stroke, 13th in the 100 breast stroke, 14th in the 200 butterfly and 16th in the 200 IM. She had her second best personal time in the 200 IM.

Henry Goode (12) had three best times in his events and moved up the rankings.