Another barrier stripped away

Aaron McKay knows what it’s like to go sailing down the ski hills, even when he knew there were people who didn’t think he should.

More than 30 years ago, he tried on a pair of skis, even though in 1985 the idea of adaptive skiing in Canada was still a new one for people living with mobility challenges.

McKay was one of the coaches taking in a beautiful, sunny February day at Craigleith Ski Resort, taking part in the annual Track 3 adaptive ski Family and Race Day.

“I was lucky at the time because I was dating a girl whose father was one of the Track 3 coaches,” said McKay, standing at the bottom of a hill with a serious-looking camera around his neck. “I was pretty driven as a kid to push myself as far as I could go. When you’re up on the hill with skis for that first time, it’s kind of different. You don’t know what to expect.”

“When you get to the top of the hill and look down, it’s a little terrifying.”

Back then, just like now, he was outfitted with what is called a four-tracker, a pair of outriggers he controls with his arms and a pair of skis with a ski rod that holds the two skis in position so the tips don’t flare out. The skier controls the ride by switching balance.

The skier is also controlled by a tether, held by the coach to help with control until the skier builds up skills.

McKay stayed with the program and has worked his way through training to a Level 3 coach.

“When I started, there were no disabled instructors. I was one of the first kids that wanted to be an instructor,” said MacKay. “They have great instructors, but no one has first-hand experience with four-trackers. No one taught all the different things you might encounter,” he said. “And the technique, although it can be taught by an able-bodied instructor, is different, so when you do it all the time, you know what to tweak.”

Independence is a word you hear a lot from the skiers and the coaches.

Nearly 40 years ago, a group of doctors working with the Easter Seals Society questioned why some of their young patients couldn’t take part in the winter sports their able-bodied friends were enjoying. The only changes were a few modifications in equipment and a major attitude adjustment about kicking over some barriers.

A group of volunteers thought the same thing and, for more than 30 years, the Ontario Track 3 Ski Association has been helping kids with disabilities or challenges strap on the skis, snowboards and fly.

George Alevizos, 19, is a case in point. Skiing for 14 years, the university theatre arts student was this year’s Family Day Track 3 ambassador.

“My mom and my dad found an adaptive guy in Toronto and they thought it would be a good idea to try it. That was in 2003. I actually started at Craigleith, but I took a bus and it was easier to get to Beaver Valley from my home in Etobicoke.

I started of there and haven’t stopped since,” said Alevizos.

Alevizos, like his friend, Tai Young, 13, knows the confidence and the strength he has built up since joining the Track 3 program.

“Skiing is making me stronger and helping me to move about a lot more and it is just another fun thing for me to be able to do,” said Young. “I think people should try it. Sometimes I still get a little nervous when I get on the hill, but once you get the hang of it, you get less nervous and it’s a lot of fun.”

Alevizos agrees.

“Everyone should go out and give a try. No one knows what you can do until you go out and try it. Before I started skiing, I never would have thought about skiing,” said Alevizos. “When I found out that there was an opportunity to spread out my independence, I thought, ‘Why not?’ It’s been one of the most rewarding experiences because it has helped me grow into who I am today.”

Lloyd Sweeny is Alevizos’s coach and has been working in the program for 11 years.

“I see the smile on the kids’ faces at the end and it makes me want to come back the next night,” sid Sweeny. “I’m a course conductor now, so after a few years we do different programming with our adaptive ski knowledge. With Track 3, in my particular case, I’m a Level 3 skier and a course conductor now, so over the 11 years, I have learned the adaptive ski techniques and that allows me to work with school groups and other groups like the war veterans, and it has given me a lots of confidence and adaptive ski knowledge as well.”

Through all of the work, Sweeny admits it’s watching the kids grow that keeps bringing him back. Watching Alevizos grow from a youngster to a man brings out a moment of pride.

“When George is on the hills, he really lights it up. There are so many types of apparatus; people check it out and they come up and ask him questions. He has been answering them for years,” said Sweeny. “Just last week, a couple of kids came up to him and asked George why he can’t ski standing up. George just told them, ‘I was born like this and I want to ski,’ and everybody is happy with that.”

It’s a lot of work to be a Track 3 instructor, but once they have you, no one seems to want to quit.

“I love Track 3 skiing. I have been with George and seen him grow from a boy and now he is a man. He is brimming with confidence and that is why he is our keynote speaker today,” said Sweeny.

