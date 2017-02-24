Event aids Arthritis research

A few years ago, Jennifer Nocito went Toronto with her daughter to their first Power of Movement event.

It is an annual fundraising yoga event benefiting the Arthritis Research Foundation.

“There is arthritis in my family – both my mother and my grandmother live with it and have seen the effects, so I wanted the opportunity to bring an awareness campaign up to Collingwood,” she said.

Last year, she led her first event in Collingwood and had a great response. This year, she would like to see even more people take the opportunity to see how gentle yoga can improve mobility and lives.

“I had a great turnout. Some people participated and others just came to donate money,” said Nocito. “Some even stayed to talk to me about their arthritis, ... It’s not only about arthritis but also raising funds for research into related autoimmune diseases.”

Research has shown yoga can be beneficial for those living with arthritis because it involves a lot of stretching and strengthening that have been found to ease the pain of inflamed joints.

There’s a meditative element, Nocito pointed out, that helps to calm the mind and relieve some of the stress associated with the condition.

The Arthritis Research Foundation suggests by 2021, 20% of Canadians will have arthritis or one of its 100 related autoimmune disorders including lupus and osteoarthritis.

“There are all different kinds of yoga, but this one is definitely designed to encourage people to come to try it for the first time,” said Nocito. “Even people who have been doing yoga for years will benefit from it.”

Nocito, a registered massage therapist and owner of Yoga First and Spa, knows some of the successes she has experienced with some of her clients.

“This isn’t about body image; this is about getting yourself moving again,” Nocito added.

This event on March 5 at the Central Park Arena in Collingwood is open to all ages. And age shouldn’t be a deterrent, Nocito said.

“My daughter is 14 and does yoga and Pilates every day,” she said. “And in my classes at Blue Shore, I have one woman who is 79.”

The event, Power of Movement, starts with registration at 12:30 p.m., with the class beginning at 1 p.m. The fee is by donation and all proceeds go to the Arthritis Research Foundation.

