Mentoring a student is a win-win

I saw a quote this week that read “Spending TIME with children is more important than spending MONEY on children”. That being said I would like to shed some light on a long standing program that is offered by Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Georgian Triangle in cooperation with the Simcoe County District School Board.

Most of us are familiar with the concept of becoming paired with a young at-risk child, spending time with them each week going out to movies, being active outside, basically become a caring adult figure in their life. There is however, another mentoring opportunity which only requires a commitment of one hour a week.

The In- School Mentoring Program is another option for volunteers who feel that one hour a week is a more appropriate time commitment. Each adult volunteer participates in a short training session and is then paired with one elementary student. Mentors can request a particular school, grade level and whether or not they would like a boy or a girl Mentee. They then meet once a week during school hours.

This special 1:1 time is usually spent in ways that are of interest to the child (i.e. - physical activity, playing board games, making things or helping with a school project). Meetings often begin with the question, “What do you feel like doing today?” Have you ever considered teaching someone how to play chess or cribbage?

Successful mentoring is a series of small steps, teachable moments and flashes of fun all of which help to form a trusting bond. Christy Coutts who case manages this program put me in touch with Lindsay Fawcett who has been a mentor in our schools for 17 years. He suggests that the students he has worked with are very “proud” to have a Big Brother as it makes them feel important that someone cares and shows interest in spending time with them. Lindsay is famous for reinforcing the basic social skill of how to properly greet someone by “looking them in the eye, saying their name and giving a firm handshake”.

According to Christy, students with attendance issues always seem to come to school the day their mentor is there and she has observed growth in self-confidence and reduced anxiety in some of her young Mentees as a result of this encouragement program. Lindsay reflects that his little brothers are “so appreciative “of their time together and that they always seem to find something each week to laugh about.

I am thankful that the SCDSB supports this important community partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters and truly believe that volunteers walk away each week knowing that they have given back a little of their time to brighten someone’s day.

According to Christy, it’s a “magic time for kids”. Mentors are currently needed and welcome in all of our Collingwood and Clearview schools.

If it sounds like something you would like to learn more about, give Christy a call at 705-445-2330.

Annie Chandler is the Education Trustee for Collingwood and Clearview. She can be reached at 705-229-6217 or at achandler@trustee.scdsb.on.ca