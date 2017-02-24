NVCA issues flood warning

UTOPIA – With the significant change of temperature and the possibility of heavy rains the Nottawasaga Conservation Authority (NVCA) has issued a high potential for flooding and ice jams on area watercourses.

The warning was issued Friday morning to all local municipalities and school boards, local conservation authorities, emergency response agencies and the health unit.

The NCVA is warning that all residents and in particular children stay away from all water bodies.

Current weather forecasts predict 25-35 mm of rain for parts of the watershed for Friday into Saturday.

Temperatures are also forecast to remain above freezing through Saturday evening. Temperatures over the past week have been significantly above freezing for extended periods, causing melting and runoff of our snowpack.

Presently water levels are currently elevated as a result of recent snowmelt. The forecast rainfall on currently frozen or saturated ground will further increase water levels in area streams.

Although more of the river ice has melted, where ice is still present, there is the potential for ice jams. Water could overflow banks and cause flooding in some areas.

Widespread flooding is not anticipated at this time. Actions

The NVCA is warning that landowners in flood-prone areas should be on alert.

The Flood Watch Statement is in effect until Monday.