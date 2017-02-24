Siskins strike first in semi-final tilt

STAYNER - The excitement was palpable at the Stayner Memorial Arena Thursday night as the Stayner Siskins and Midland Flyers clashed in Game 1 of the semi-finals.

Provincial Junior Hockey League play between the Stayner Siskins and Midland Flyers ended with a 5-2 win for the Siskins but a total of almost 50 minutes in combined penalties.

Flyer forward Tyson Gates opened the scoring early in the first period with assists from Jake Walter and Christian Forget.

But for the second time this season Siskins' Falconer brothers JD and Mack gave Flyers’ goaltender Jake Norton the one-two punch, each scoring a goal to end the first in a 2-1 score.

JD potted a second goal on a power play in the second period.

Gates came back with an assist on a Will Craig goal to end the second period with a 3-2 score for the Siskins.

Siskins Christian Papineau scored in the third with assists from Ben Hughes and Nolan King.

Unassisted and shorthanded, Kevin Boyd brought the Siskins tally to five.

While Ben Hughes didn’t score a goal Thursday night, he showered Norton with shots on every shift.

Norton faced 60 shots in the game.

“The goalie played well,” said Hughes.

“We gotta keep working hard and if the goalie is going to play well, we have to keep peppering him with shots,” he said after the game.

Norton said he used to it.

“I always grew up in a smaller town on a weaker team. I always got pounded with shots every night,” said the 19-year-old, who is in his third year with the Flyers.

“My dad always said lots of shots is good practice,” said Norton, who played minor hockey in Coldwater.

Norton said he and his team want to beat the Siskins.

“We just got to stop taking penalties. That five minute (penalty) in the third just killed us. We lost momentum,” he said.

Midland racked up 31 minutes of penalties in the game; six in the second period and five in the third period including a five-minute penalty to Jarrett Brown for attempt to injure match penalty.

Flyer Stephen Bell was ejected from the game in the third period and Curtis Anderson was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third.

“We gotta stay more focused, five on five,” said Flyers head coach Keith Cyr.

Cyr said his team was the lowest penalized team in the division over the regular season, but came unravelled Thursday night.

“We knew it was going to be a tight one all the way through,” he said.

Cyr said Norton is “the team” but would like to see the team prevent a high number of shots on the goalie.

With two important players back the team, Evan Buehler and Matt Schieck, the team has more depth.

“We like our game. . . we can score. We match up well against them.”

Stayner accumulated 18 minutes of penalties - two in the second period and six in the third period including an unsportsmanlike conduct on Ben Hughes and a butt-ending double minor to Ben Skuce (both in the second period).

Siskins general manager Richard Gauthier was not happy with his team’s play and penalties.

“I didn’t expect that from us. I didn’t think we played that well. I didn’t think we competed hard enough. We got caught in our own zone three deep. In their zone we got caught - no high guy,” he said.

The disorganized play came from players trying to play individually rather than as a team, Gauthier explained.

“The defence gave the puck away too much,” he said.

But he also wasn’t happy with the attacks on his players.

“I don’t the runs they make against your best players,” he said, referring to Gates who took a shot at Ben Hughes from behind in the third period. Gates was penalized two minutes with interference.

“Just because you are losing doesn’t mean you can take runs at people,” Gauthier added.

Stayner Siskins vs Midland Flyers

Game 2: Fri. Feb. 24 Midland 8 p.m.

Game 3: Sun. Feb. 26 Stayner 1:30 p.m.

Game 4: Wed. Mar. 1 Midland 8 p.m.

Game 5: Thurs. Mar. 2 Stayner 8:10 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6: Sat. Mar. 4 Midland TBA (if necessary)

Game 7: Sun. Mar. 5 Stayner 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis