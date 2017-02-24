Ski day a bonus for CGMH fundraising

On February 8th, Christie/Cummings Barristers & Solicitors hosted the 18th Annual Christie/Cummings Ski Day at Osler Bluff Ski Club in support of the Collingwood G&M Hospital Foundation.

Proceeds from this winter tradition totalled over $46,000. Presenting the cheque was Jennifer Christie, Alisha Johnson, Jennifer Young (Hospital Foundation Board Chair), Jason Murphy, Mary Anne Cummings, Brian Saunderson and Stephen Christie.

Funds raised will help to purchase surgical equipment for orthopaedics at the Collingwood Hospital. This is a $1.5 million project and it takes a generous community to make this possible.

On behalf of the G&M Hospital and Foundation, thank you to Christie/Cummings law firm and to the 180 participants that contributed to this important cause.