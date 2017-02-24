CLEARVIEW TWP. -

The level of excitement was palpable at the Stayner Memorial Arena on Thursday night as the hometown Stayner Siskins and Midland Flyers clashed in Game 1 of their Provincial Junior Hockey League Carruthers Division semifinal series.

The Siskins came away with a 5-2 win, but the two teams combined for almost 50 minutes in penalties in a feisty affair.

Midland forward Tyson Gates, a Barrie native, opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game, with assists from Jake Walter and Christian Forget.

But for the second time this season, the Siskins’ Falconer brothers, JD and Mack, gave Flyers goaltender Jake Norton the one-two punch, with each of the Barrie boys scoring a goal to put their Stayner squad up 2-1 after the first period.

JD potted a second goal on a power play in the second period before Gates came back to set up a Will Craig goal to bring the Flyers to within one as the Siskins took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

Stayner defenceman Christian Papineau, another Barrie native, scored midway through the third period to make it 4-2 for the Siskins, with Midhurst’s Ben Hughes and Nolan King registering assists.

Unassisted and shorthanded, Siskins forward Kevin Boyd extended Stayner’s lead to 5-2 with about seven minutes left on the clock.

While Hughes, the PJHL’s leading scorer during the regular season, didn’t score a goal Thursday night, he showered Norton with shots on every shift.

Norton faced 60 shots in the game.

“The goalie played well,” Hughes said after the game. “We have to keep working hard and if the goalie is going to play well, we have to keep peppering him with shots.”

Norton, a native of Coldwater where he played his minor hockey, said he’s used to it.

“I always grew up in a smaller town on a weaker team. I always got pounded with shots every night,” said the 19-year-old, who is in his third year with the Flyers.

“My dad always said lots of shots is good practice,” he added.

Norton said if he and his team want to beat the Siskins, they have to stay out of the penalty box.

“We’ve just got to stop taking penalties. That five-minute (Jarrett Brown’s match penalty for attempt to injure) in the third just killed us. We lost momentum,” the goalie said.

Midland racked up 31 minutes of penalties in the game.

Flyers forward Stephen Bell was ejected from the game four minutes after Brown’s penalty and Curtis Anderson was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct at the 16:04 mark of the third period.

“We have to stay more focused 5-on-5,” said Flyers head coach Keith Cyr, adding his team was the least-penalized team in the division during the regular season, but came unravelled Thursday night. “We knew it was going to be a tight one all the way through.”

Cyr said the team also has to limit the number of shots Norton faces each night.

With two important players back the team, Evan Buehler and Matt Schieck, the team has more depth.

“We like our game ... (and) we can score. We match up well against them,” Cyr said.

Stayner accumulated 18 minutes of penalties - two in the second period and six in the third period including an unsportsmanlike conduct infraction to Hughes and a four-minute penalty to Barrie native Ben Skuce for butt-ending double minor.

Siskins general manager Richard Gauthier said he was not happy with his team’s play and penalties.

“I didn’t expect that from us. I didn’t think we played that well,” he said. “I didn’t think we competed hard enough. We got caught in our own zone three deep. In their zone, we got caught (with) no high guy.”

The disorganized play came from players trying to play individually rather than as a team, Gauthier said.

“The defence gave the puck away too much,” he added.

But he also wasn’t happy with the attacks on his players.

“I don’t like the runs they make against your best players,” he said, referring to Gates who took a shot at Hughes from behind in the third period. Gates was penalized two minutes with interference.

“Just because you are losing doesn’t mean you can take runs at people,” Gauthier added.

Game 2 of the series goes Friday night in Midland. Game 3 is back in Stayner on Sunday in a 1:30 p.m. start.

