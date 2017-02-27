The Stayner Siskins have the Midland Flyers in a tough spot, up 3-0 in their best-of-seven Provincial Junior Hockey League Carruthers Division semifinal series.

The top-seeded Siskins needed overtime to force the fourth-seeded Flyers to the brink of elimination on Sunday afternoon in Stayner.

Midhurst native Ben Hughes, the PJHL's leading scorer in the regular season, was the overtime hero, scoring 11:41 into extra time to send the hometown fans away happy.

Nolan King and Lucas Jeffery assisted on the Hughes goal, his second of the post-season to go along with 11 helpers, which puts him second in team scoring, three points behind Zack Trott, who has 11 goals and five assists in eight games.

Also scoring for Stayner in Game 3 were Kyle Lafreniere (2), Ben Skuce and King. Jeffery had three assists in the game.

Jon Goldsworthy, Matt Walilko, Tyson Gates and Jake Walter replied for the Flyers, who had 43 shots in Stayner goalie Hayden Ford. At the other end, Midland's Jake Norton again faced a lot of rubber, turning aside 61 of 66 shots.

In Game 2 on Friday night at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre (NSSRC) in Midland, the Siskins skated to a 7-6 overtime win. Trott was the hero on this night, scoring an unassisted marker just 1:11 into overtime for his fifth goal of the game. Also scoring for Stayner was Jordan Taylor with a pair to go along with two assists. Scoring for Midland were Walilko (2), Curtis Anderson, Patrick Brown, Evan Buehler and Goldsworthy.

The Siskins opened the series with a 5-2 win last Thursday at home.

Game 4 of the Stayner-Midland series goes Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the NSSRC. If necessary, Game 5 is slated for Thursday at 8:10 p.m. back in Stayner.

In the other Carruthers Division semifinal series, the second-seeded Alliston Hornets lead the Penetang Kings 2-1 in their best-of-seven set.

On Sunday night at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre, the hometown Hornets skated to a 7-3 win to take the series lead in a series, which has been dominated by home-ice victories. Drake Board had hat trick for Alliston, with singles going to Brandon Washer, Stephen Nosad, Ryan Young and Matt Hamilton, while Mitch Livingston had four assists. Replying for the Kings were Brad Kuepfer, Colin Kijowski and Matt Cochrane.

In Game 2 on Saturday night in Penetanguishene, the Kings pulled out a big 5-2 win, with Cochrane scoring twice and adding an assist. Trenton Micks, Nathan Balkwill and Kuepfer also scored for the Kings, while John Gage and Washer found the back of the net for the Hornets.

The Hornets opened the series with a 6-5 triumph on Friday night at home after scoring five times in the opening frame from a handful of different goal scorers, including Devon Gillham, Ryan McReynolds, Board, Nosad and Livingston to take a 5-1 lead into the first intermission.

The Kings then scored three unanswered goals to make it 5-4 nearing the halfway point of the third period. The two teams traded goals in the third to make the final 6-5.

Game 4 of the Alliston-Penetang series goes Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Penetang Memorial Community Centre, followed by Game 5 on Friday night back in Alliston's home rink.