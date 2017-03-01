CGMH is a regional hospital

Open Letter to Collingwood Mayor and Council

To say that I am disappointed in the actions of Collingwood Council in light of Monday night’s hospital presentation is an understatement. It is clear that your premature planning document prepared by Deloitte cost the taxes payers of Collingwood money to prepare, has cost the hospital $30,000 that could have been used for much better purposes to counter points in the document and more importantly has delayed the hospital’s submission process to the Ministry of Health by approximately 6 months and most importantly is putting the future of our health care services in jeopardy.

I would like to remind Council that this is not a Collingwood hospital it is a regional hospital. You are putting the future health care services of over 40,000 residents of South Georgian Bay in jeopardy.

I believe that the large number of people who showed up to support the hospital only to be turned away because this presentation was scheduled into a regular Council meeting rather than calling a special meeting should be a clear indicator to Council that there is a great deal of concern on the part of Collingwood residents.

Despite Deputy Mayor Saunderson’s court style cross examination of hospital representative Mr. Finbow he did not change the court of public opinion relating to the responsibility that Council has in delaying the planning process for the hospital . In fact it was clear that the Deputy Mayor’s agenda is to ensure that the hospital location be corralled on the existing site where even with the acquisition of additional land the design will be restricted by the available land, patient care will be compromised during the lengthy construction period and the costs will be higher. It was made very clear that the site for the new hospital will not be a Collingwood decision, nor will not be a hospital decision. It will be a Ministry of Health decision.

I would urge Council to stand down and let the hospital with CEO Guy Chartrand and his expert team do the work that is required without interference in order to ensure that we, the residents of South Georgian Bay get a state of the art facility that will have the capacity to meet the health care needs of our community for years to come. That means working with the hospital in harmony with the three other municipalities rather than getting entangled in the site selection process that is not within the scope of your decision making.

I would also urge Council to instruct Planning staff and other Senior staff to make every effort to work with the hospital to expedite the required planning and permit process rather than putting up barriers as was indicated in the presentation.

I would also call on Council to have each and every vote related to hospital matters a recorded vote so that Collingwood voters will be able to take into consideration who is responsible for delays and barriers placed in the way of securing the go ahead from the Ministry of Health. The voters of Collingwood entrusted you with the responsibility of acting in their best interests. They deserve excellent health care services and the hospital is making every effort to see that they get that.

Gail Michalenko,

Collingwood